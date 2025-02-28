Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Lifted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

