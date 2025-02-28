Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

