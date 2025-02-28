Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

