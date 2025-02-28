Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

