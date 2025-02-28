Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

