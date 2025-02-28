Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $537.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

