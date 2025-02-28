VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Guggenheim began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $770.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.08.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

