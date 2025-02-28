VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Indivior worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of INDV opened at $8.88 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.