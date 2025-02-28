VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 265,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $311.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

