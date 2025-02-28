VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,078 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.