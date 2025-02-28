Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 461.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 23,720.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 106,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Veralto by 8.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veralto by 12.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

