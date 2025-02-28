Veridan Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,887 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VXF stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

