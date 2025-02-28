Veridan Wealth LLC Invests $2.69 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,135,000 after buying an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after buying an additional 249,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

