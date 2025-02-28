Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veridan Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 859,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,618,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWX opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

