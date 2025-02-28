Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

