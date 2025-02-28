Veridan Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $398.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

