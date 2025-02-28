Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.4 million.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 1,008,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,149. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Verra Mobility



Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

