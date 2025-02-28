Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $81.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 91.02%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

