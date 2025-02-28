Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,264,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $25.73 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

