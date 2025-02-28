Versor Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 140,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,146 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.7 %

AEO stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

