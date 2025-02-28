Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

