Versor Investments LP Sells 5,471 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.