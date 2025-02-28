Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 191.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $735,764.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,136,288.02. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,708.80. The trade was a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958 in the last three months. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

