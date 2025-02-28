Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VERX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 191.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $60.71.
In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $735,764.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,136,288.02. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,708.80. The trade was a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958 in the last three months. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
