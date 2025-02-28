Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

VOO stock opened at $537.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

