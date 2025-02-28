Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.29 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

