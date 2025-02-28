Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,682,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 812,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

