Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

