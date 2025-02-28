Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $47.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

VSCO opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 318,080 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,728,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

