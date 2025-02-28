Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Vince Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vince has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vince will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

In other Vince news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,633.89. This represents a 85.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.