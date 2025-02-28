Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Vinci Partners Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $535.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

