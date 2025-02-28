Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Update

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Visionary at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visionary Stock Performance

GV stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Visionary has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

