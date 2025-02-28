Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million.

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIST. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

