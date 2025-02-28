Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VNT opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

