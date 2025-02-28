Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

