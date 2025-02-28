Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

