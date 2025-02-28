Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.4% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

