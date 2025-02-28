Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CMO Sells $143,310.00 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waystar stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

