Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $190.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

