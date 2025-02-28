Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,946.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 644,968 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,919,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 315,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

