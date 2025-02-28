Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

