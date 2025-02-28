Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

