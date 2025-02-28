Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $312,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $281.95 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.91 and its 200 day moving average is $315.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

