Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.20.

Cable One stock traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cable One has a 52 week low of $250.08 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

