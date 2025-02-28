Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Price

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.92.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $335.31 on Wednesday. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 286.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

