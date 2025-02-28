Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Price

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $574.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.59 and its 200-day moving average is $496.50. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 291 shares of company stock valued at $129,184 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

