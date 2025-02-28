Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $35.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

RxSight stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. RxSight has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RxSight by 3,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RxSight by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after buying an additional 413,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 384,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

