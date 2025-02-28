Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $139.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.86 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

