What is Leede Financial’s Forecast for THTX FY2027 Earnings?

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Leede Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of THTX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

