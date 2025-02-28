What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for PARAA Q1 Earnings?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Global in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

