What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Itron Q1 Earnings?

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. Itron has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

